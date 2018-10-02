Drugs, theft and a high speed chase ends in dramatic crash in Sunnyside

What started as shoplifters in a Prosser Shopko turned into high speed chase that ended with police pulling a woman out of a burning car.
Prosser police caught up with the stolen Honda Civic around 7 p.m. Monday after hearing about thieves leaving the Wine Country Road business, according to a Prosser police Facebook post. When they tried to stop it, the driver Alonzo R. McJoe, 27, of Toppenish, sped away.
McJoe took off onto Interstate 82 and reached 100 mph as he sped past other cars by driving on the shoulder, into oncoming traffic and at least once onto a walking path. The driver’s luck ran out as they headed into Sunnyside and crashed into a car heading in the opposite direction, Prosser police said. The crash sent the other car into a parked car.
Four Yakima County residents were arrested. One of those, a woman, needed to be dragged from the car as it burst into flames.
The Civic had been stolen from Yakima County about a week ago.
McJoe along with his three passengers were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital. Two of the women, Samantha M. David, 28, of White Swan, and Chelsea D. Price, 25, of Toppenish, allegedly had heroin with them. One had the tin foil packages stuffed into a purse along with a meth pipe, the other had the foil in a “non PG-rated” area.
McJoe was booked into Yakima County jail for second-degree criminal trespass, DUI and driving with a suspended license.
David went to Benton County jail for outstanding warrants.
Price and the fourth person in the car, Lawrence L. Baumeister, 27, of Toppenish, have not been booked.
Officers plan to search the car for any additional drugs or stolen items.
Police did not release the names of the people in the car, or what happened to the fourth person inside.
Comments