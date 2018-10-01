Police kicked them out of a Kennewick motel. Now he’s dead and she’s a suspect

A man was found shot to death in Whitman County hours after he and a woman were kicked out of a west Kennewick motel.
The woman with him at the motel Friday was arrested near his body, according to police reports.
About 6:45 p.m. Friday, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a woman waiving a gun at a vehicle about three miles west of Colfax on Colfax Airport Road.
Deputies arrived to find Ashley D. Myers, 30, distraught on the side of the road, carrying a baseball bat, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Nearby was the body of Kenneth L. Allen, 55, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, inside a car, the sheriff’s reports said. He had been shot in the head.
Deputies found a loaded handgun and methamphetamine outside the vehicle, the reports said.
Myers was taken into custody and is expected to appear in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday on suspicion of aggravated murder, according to sheriff’s office reports.
Myers is reportedly homeless.
She said she intentionally shot Allen, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators are working to compare the physical evidence with her statements.
On Friday, Kennewick police said officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to motel staff reports about an arguing couple that they wanted removed.
“The female’s behavior was strange and she admitted to being high on meth,” according to Kennewick police reports.
The couple left the motel when they were served with papers ordering them to leave.
Whitman deputies contacted Kennewick police Saturday for help with the investigation.
