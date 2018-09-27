He’s accused of gunning down his Pasco neighbor. He says he didn’t do it

Opening statements began Thursday in the murder trial of a Pasco man accused in the execution-style killing of a neighbor.
Victor A. Paniagua is charged with six counts including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of unlawfully possessing a gun and two counts of witness tampering.
The charges stem from a June 3 shooting at 502 S. 22nd Avenue, when Paniagua allegedly cornered Abel Yanez Contreras, 47, in a bedroom and shot him at point-blank range in the chest.
Contreras and Paniagua apparently lived a few houses away from each other, said neighbors.
Franklin County Deputy Prosecutor Albert Lin told jurors that two people saw Paniagua, 27, shoot Contreras.
As people realized what was going on, a handyman on the scene went to help Contreras and Paniagua threatened to shoot him too, said Lin.
Paniagua left and went first to his home, then to the Tahitian Inn, where he took at shower, apparently to clean away the blood, said Lin.
“He ran from one location to the next,” he told jurors. “You have to look at his actions. That’s what this case is about.”
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. Both men have criminal records, and police say Paniagua is a documented gang member.
Defense attorney Karla Kane Hudson said the case against her client is filled with conflicting stories and a scene where everyone ran.
“The thing you have to remember is Mr. Paniagua is presumed innocent,” she said. “He was in the wrong place with the wrong people at the wrong time.”
She pointed out while investigators found what appeared to be the murder weapon with Paniagua’s DNA on it, there was also DNA from two other people found on the magazine and cartridges.
Check back for updates.
Comments