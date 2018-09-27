Richland police looking for man exposing himself to girls

Richland police are investigating a report of a man who exposed himself to two young girls Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened about 3:45 p.m. near Stevens Drive and Wilson Street, not far from Chief Joseph Middle School, said a Richland police Facebook post.
The girls were playing in the area and a man in his mid 30s with curly hair and two large moles on his face was sitting in a nearby car.
He talked to the girls and then exposed his genitals as they came closer to the car, said police. The girls ran away but he continued to try to talk to them.
He then drove off in an older, tan four-door sedan with an orange license plate holder that may have an American flag on it or near it, said the post.
Police said the suspect may be Hispanic and was wearing a bright green T-shirt with white sleeves and black pants.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Richland police at 509-942-7340 and refer to case number 18-22479.
Comments