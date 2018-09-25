Kennewick standoff ends with man in jail

A Kennewick man is in jail after starting an early morning standoff on North Vermont Loop.
Witnesses called police around 1 a.m. after Kyle Payne, 31, allegedly attacked his girlfriend early Tuesday morning at a home, Kennewick police said.
When officers arrived, they began calling to the people in the home, according to police. Payne holded up as his girlfriend and several others came out.
Police said the woman had a cut to her head; she was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital.
The people who left the home told police that Payne had a knife and threatened to hurt himself.
Kennewick police and Benton County sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home and began using a loudspeaker to talk Payne out of the home.
He came out, unarmed, a half hour later, Sgt. Aaron Clem said.
Payne was booked into Benton County jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
