Kennewick suspect tased after swimming a canal and climbing on top of a truck

A man accused of trying to enter an unlocked residence in Kennewick ended up wet and tased before heading to jail.
A homeowner confronted a man trying to enter a residence through an unlocked back door in the 1200 block of West Bruneau Ave. about 3:20 p.m. Sunday, according to Kennewick police reports.
The man ran and swam across a canal, but Kennewick police spotted him on the 1100 block of West Bruneau Place on the north bank of the canal.
The suspect ran again, crossing the railroad tracks to West Entiat Avenue and jumping several fences before climbing on top of a box truck, according to reports.
Police tried to negotiate with him there, but he jumped off the truck and lunged at an officer, according to police reports.
Police tased the suspect, Dah Ler, 25, who is homeless, according to reports.
He was being held at the Benton County jail Sunday evening on suspicion of criminal trespassing, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest and two warrants.
