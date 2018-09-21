Kennewick caregiver charged with raping developmentally disabled teen

The caregiver for a developmentally disabled teen was charged Friday with sexually abusing the boy multiple times over nearly two years.
Concepcion I. Suarez, 56, also allegedly made the boy undress and took pictures of his nude body.
The Kennewick man worked for an in-home medical provider when he cared for the young teen and another child.
He now is locked up in the Benton County jail on $100,000 bail.
He’s scheduled to appear Monday in Superior Court for second-degree rape with the aggravating allegation that he used a position of trust to commit the crime.
Court documents do not name the medical provider for whom Suarez worked.
Online records with the Washington Department of Health show he was first issued “home care aide certification” in May 2017 after having a provisional license. The credential was active as of Friday, with no enforcement action against Suarez.
The boy shared with his mental health therapist this summer that Suarez would “engage in sexual behavior” during a sleepover, according to court documents.
The case was referred to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31 by Child Protective Services.
In a follow-up interview with authorities, the boy disclosed being raped by his caregiver on several different occasions, documents said. He reportedly gave specifics about the sex acts and the photographs taken while he was naked.
The teen’s parents told investigators that they had allowed sleepovers with the caregiver.
