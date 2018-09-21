3 teens arrested for ambushing man in Prosser, deputies say

Three Grandview teens were arrested Friday after they allegedly ambushed a man on a rural Prosser road.
The man was picking up a friend when his car broke down around 1:30 a.m., said Benton County sheriff’s Lt. Mathew Clarke. He pulled to the side of the road near North Crosby Road and Snipes Road.
That’s when three teens stopped behind him in their car, Clarke said.
The teens walked up to the man’s car doors and tried to open them while they demanded money. One of the teens said he’d get a gun.
The man got away before that happened, then called 911.
As he was drove off, one of the teens threw a beer can at his car and dented it.
Law enforcement found the teens’ red car and arrested them.
They were booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
