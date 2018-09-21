Kennewick detectives detain a man Friday morning on the Spirit of America Trail in Zintel Canyon near West 15th Avenue. The man was taken in for questioning about recent fires in the park.
Police detain man in connection to Zintel Canyon fires

By Cameron Probert

September 21, 2018 11:53 AM

Police have taken a man in for questioning about a series of fires in Kennewick’s Zintel Canyon.

Firefighters and police officers scoured the canyon between 15th and 24th avenues Friday morning after a report of another fire in the area.

They didn’t find any fire, but they did talk to a man sitting on a bench along the Spirit of America Trail, investigators told the Herald.

After chatting with the man, investigators took him to the station to talk more about the fires.

A detective told the Herald that the man was trespassed from the canyon Thursday night. Officers had found a lighter on him then, but it isn’t clear if they took it from him.

The 63-acre, city-owned recreation area has burned several times this past summer, scorching more than 10 acres of land and threatening homes on the edge of the canyon.

Police have stepped up patrols following an increase in reports of fires.

There’s also been some community effort to try and clean up the trail.

