He was racing on the Pasco streets at 90 mph, police say. Then a school bus pulled out

A Pasco teen is expected to survive even after half of his car was torn away in a crash with a school bus.
The 17-year-old youth was behind the wheel of a 1997 Honda Civic on A street racing another car around 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, police said, estimating he was going 90 mph when a bus pulled onto the street in front of him.
The bus driver thought there was time to make the left from South Elm onto East A Street, but didn’t expect the pair of speeders bearing down on him.
While one car darted around the end of the bus, the teen was not as lucky as he left a 187-foot skid mark behind him before slamming into the bus. The car slid underneath the left rear corner, peeling off the car’s hood and roof.
The driver was rushed to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Pasco police said. The bus driver was not hurt. No children were on board at the time.
The teen will be cited for reckless driving and driving without a license.
