Pasco firefighters needed to cut a teen out of the remains of his car Wednesday after he slammed into a school bus. Police say he was racing another car at speeds of 90 mph on the city streets.
He was racing on the Pasco streets at 90 mph, police say. Then a school bus pulled out

By Cameron Probert

September 20, 2018 04:31 PM

Pasco, WA

A Pasco teen is expected to survive even after half of his car was torn away in a crash with a school bus.

The 17-year-old youth was behind the wheel of a 1997 Honda Civic on A street racing another car around 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, police said, estimating he was going 90 mph when a bus pulled onto the street in front of him.

The bus driver thought there was time to make the left from South Elm onto East A Street, but didn’t expect the pair of speeders bearing down on him.

While one car darted around the end of the bus, the teen was not as lucky as he left a 187-foot skid mark behind him before slamming into the bus. The car slid underneath the left rear corner, peeling off the car’s hood and roof.

The driver was rushed to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, Pasco police said. The bus driver was not hurt. No children were on board at the time.

The teen will be cited for reckless driving and driving without a license.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

