This Pasco man picked a poor T-shirt to wear when running from police

A man fleeing from a warrant picked a poor T-shirt to wear in his attempt to get away from Pasco police.
Officer Julie Lee stopped by an apartment building on the 10300 block of Chapel Hill Boulevard looking for Michael Wood, 23, after getting a tip he might be staying there. Wood was wanted on four arrest warrants from another county.
His girlfriend answered the door and said he wasn’t inside.
Lee wasn’t convinced, so she looked around the corner where a helpful citizen told her Wood had leaped off of a third-story balcony. His bright yellow shirt with the Pokémon character Pikachu on it gave him away.
She chased him for nearly a mile before he disappeared behind some fences, but police dog Jucon helped track him down.
“The suspect soon found himself with a magnificent K-9 barking at him and made one last attempt to get away before Officer Josh Madsen, channeling his inner Pokémon trainer, caught him and took him to the ground,” Pasco police said on their Facebook page.
Wood’s choice of T-shirt drew plenty of comments from the police Facebook page, referencing the popular video game and cartoon.
“CROOK used RUN! It was not very effective,” Chase Lindsley said. “Pasco Police used K9 Jucon! It was super effective!”
Wood was booked into Franklin County jail for his warrants along with new charges of resisting arrest and giving false information to police.
His girlfriend, Kolana Montoya Breazeale, 18, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree rendering criminal assistance.
