An uncle allegedly lied to doctors about his 3-year-old nephews injuries. Now he’s in jail

A Kennewick man is jail after allegedly leaving a toddler with significant injuries to his head.
The child’s uncle Octavio Flores, 20, of Kennewick, was put in charge of the 3-year-old while his parents had left town, said Sgt. Aaron Clem. Sometime before 8 a.m., he allegedly assaulted the child, and then brought him into Trios Southridge Hospital.
When a doctor asked how the child was hurt, Flores allegedly tried to lie, Kennewick police said. The doctor realized the injuries couldn’t have been caused by what Flores was describing, and called police.
After police interviewed Flores, he allegedly admitted to hurting the toddler.
While the injuries were significant, they weren’t life threatening, and the child is expected to make a full recovery.
