This Kennewick woman rescues bunnies no one wants. Now someone stole one

Aurora the rabbit is missing.
The ruby-eyed white New Zealand mix was just enjoying her day in the pen outside of the Tri-Cities Washington Rabbit Advocates rescue on the 700 block of Albany Street when neighbors saw a group of young teens stop by around 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.
“The boys were loitering around the front yard and the busted open the lock on one of the play areas,” said Darcy Sherman, who runs the rescue.
One of them grabbed Aurora, threw her in a bag and ran down the street.
Now Sherman is hoping to track down the filched bunny that she helped raise from the time it was born. She has put out signs, taken to Facebook and called police.
“I just want her safely returned,” she said.
Sherman has made it her mission to help pet rabbits dumped by unhappy pet owners. She’s been running the rescue for about 3 1/2 years. Aurora was one of eight kits born to a rescue found in Zintel Canyon.
While she normally allows them to come outside and play in the yard, the outside pens are empty at the moment.
Since Aurora went missing, Sherman has taken to Facebook with the hope that someone will bring the rabbit back.
Anyone with information about the rabbits whereabouts are asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
