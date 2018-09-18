It took a neighborhood in Kennewick to catch a burglar

Sometimes it takes a neighborhood to help catch a burglar.
A watchful neighbors spotted a 17-year-old boy in the area around 3605 W. 22nd Ave. around 7 p.m. Saturday. A person called 911 about the suspicious teen, the Kennewick Police Department said.
When officers arrived at the scene, other neighbors said they also saw the teen. An officer spotted an open gate at 3605 W. 22nd Ave. and walked up to the door. As the officer knocked on the door, he spotted the youth inside the house, a chase started.
The teen darted through yards and damaged fences as he tried to escape. Officers surrounded the area while residents kept telling police where the teen was hiding. They tracked the suspect to a garage on South Sheppard Place. The suspect ran out the backdoor when the resident told police the suspect was inside.
He was finally caught in a backyard.
The teen is in the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of residential burglary, seven counts of criminal trespassing and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He also had two warrants.
