Former Chiawana security guard charged for sex with student

A former Chiawana High School security guard got out of jail in time to celebrate his 35th birthday on Monday, the same day he was charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.
Franklin County prosecutors filed one felony count of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor against Darrell T. Palomo.
The Pasco man resigned from his job at the west Pasco school before the allegations came to light, according to school officials.
He was arrested last week and was released from the Franklin County jail on Friday after posting bond on $5,000 bail.
Palomo is scheduled to enter a plea Sept. 25 in Franklin County Superior Court.
Another school employee, a paraeducator, allegedly had a prior relationship with the same female student. That employee’s name has not been released.
Prosecutor Shawn Sant said his office has yet to received the police reports on the paraeducator to review them for possible charges.
Court documents show that Palomo began texting the girl during the summer after her sophomore year, then talking with her in person near her home.
Palomo bought the girl jewelry and clothing and gave her money, and the girl claimed to have fallen in love with him, documents said.
Police said the alleged sex between Palomo and the student happened off the Chiawana campus.
