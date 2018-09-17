Driver flees after smashing into motorcyclist in Kennewick

Kennewick police are on the lookout for a damaged red pickup and its driver after a hit-and-run crash Sunday with a motorcyclist.
A rider on a yellow motorcycle was headed north on Edison Street through the Canal Drive intersection when he was hit by a small Ford Ranger or Mazda truck.
A police Facebook post said the pickup was making a left turn from Edison onto eastbound Canal when it caused the 2:33 p.m. crash.
The truck’s driver stopped momentarily after the collision, but then sped away, police said.
The truck should have damage to the front driver’s side area.
The man on the motorcycle, whose name was not released, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick with a serious leg injury.
Anyone with information on the hit and run or the whereabouts of the pickup or driver is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
Comments