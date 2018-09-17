Pasco police respond to a shooting early Sunday.
Pasco fight ends in gunfire — and 3 women arrested

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

September 17, 2018 10:21 AM

Pasco, WA

One women was shot and three others face assault charges after a fight early Sunday in Pasco ended in gunfire.

The victim, who isn’t being named, was taken to a Tri-City hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Pasco police reported.

Meanwhile, Patty Vazquez-López, 27, and Claudia Rizo, 26, of Connell, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, and Becky Avalos, 23, of Pasco, was arrested on investigation of simple assault, police said.

The fight broke out close to 2 a.m. in the front yard of a home on the 1900 block of North 19th Drive.

It ended when shots rang out — bullets hitting the house and the victim, police said.

pasco shooting pic.jpg
A shooting early Sunday in Pasco left a home damaged and a woman injured.
Pasco Police Department

A female suspect and her friends drove off in a black car before officers arrived, police reported.

But an officer spotted a black car parked nearby with Vazquez-López, Rizo and Avalos inside and a bullet shell casing on the trunk.

The gun reportedly used in the shooting was found, police said.

