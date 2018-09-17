Pasco fight ends in gunfire — and 3 women arrested

One women was shot and three others face assault charges after a fight early Sunday in Pasco ended in gunfire.
The victim, who isn’t being named, was taken to a Tri-City hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Pasco police reported.
Meanwhile, Patty Vazquez-López, 27, and Claudia Rizo, 26, of Connell, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, and Becky Avalos, 23, of Pasco, was arrested on investigation of simple assault, police said.
The fight broke out close to 2 a.m. in the front yard of a home on the 1900 block of North 19th Drive.
It ended when shots rang out — bullets hitting the house and the victim, police said.
A female suspect and her friends drove off in a black car before officers arrived, police reported.
But an officer spotted a black car parked nearby with Vazquez-López, Rizo and Avalos inside and a bullet shell casing on the trunk.
The gun reportedly used in the shooting was found, police said.
