Petey the pit bull was left for dead. West Richland police are on the hunt

Petey the pit bull is having a rough day.
Someone left the pup with a broken and infected leg on the side of Ruppert Road in West Richland, where a good Samaritan found him. Police helped get him to Dr. Menks Mobile Vet, according to a Facebook post. He also had several other wounds.
The pit bull is being treated and likely will have a long road ahead of him, according to Menks’ office.
“Petey has full hopes of recovery, according to vet,” West Richland police said. “He has an untreated blunt force trauma fracture on his front leg, which should heal with time due to his young age.”
Donations are needed to help pay for his care, West Richland police said. People can make donations to the vet by calling 509-438-4800.
Since police shared Petey’s picture around 3:37 p.m., his story has gone viral. It’s been shared 380 times.
“Also, we would very much like to talk to Petey’s previous owners,” West Richland police posted.
Anyone with information about the animal is asked to call West Richland police at 509-628-0333.
