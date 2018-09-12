She was trying on swimsuits. Police say he wanted a photo because she was pretty

A 22-year-old man pleaded innocent Wednesday to allegations he tried to take pictures of a woman while she was shopping for bathing suits at a Columbia Center mall store.
Heriberto Castro Zamora is charged in Benton County Superior Court with attempted voyeurism, a felony.
His trial is scheduled Oct. 29.
The incident happened Sept. 7 while a 24-year-old woman was trying on swimsuits in a dressing room at American Eagle.
The woman’s door was shut while she was changing. At one point, she looked up and saw a hand holding a cellphone over the wall, documents said.
“She could see her image on the face of the cellphone so she believed the camera to be activated,” Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra wrote. “(The woman) immediately yelled, ‘Stop taking photos of me!’ at the person filming/photographing her, and called to employees.”
Employees confronted the suspect, who was later identified as Castro Zamora.
Zamora allegedly admitted that he wanted to take pictures of the woman in the dressing room because he thought she was pretty, but claimed he didn’t get any photos.
His phone was seized by Kennewick police and will be examined for potential evidence.
Castro Zamora was arrested Friday and booked into the Benton County jail on $5,000 bail. He was released Wednesday afternoon after posting cash bail, jail records show.
