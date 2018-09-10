One man is dead after a car crashed into an irrigation canal north of Pasco. Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue pulled the body and the car from the canal Monday morning.
Driver dies after crash into irrigation canal

By Kristin M. Kraemer

September 10, 2018 09:16 AM

Pasco, WA

A man’s body was pulled from an irrigation canal Monday morning following a car crash about 15 miles north of Pasco.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue were on the scene of the single-car wreck.

The car was found in the canal along Taylor Flats Road, south of Ringold Road. The body was discovered farther down the canal.

Deputies are trying to figure out what led to the crash, including how the car ended up in the water.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-545-3501.

