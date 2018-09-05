Someone stole a Kennewick pickup. Now it’s toast in West Richland

A Kennewick truck owner got some bad news early Wednesday morning when police showed up at his door.
The man was trying to sell his Ford F150 and had left the keys inside earlier in the day for someone to test drive it, Kennewick St. Aaron Clem said.
Instead, a thief took advantage of the keys and drove it away from the victim’s 18th Avenue home while the owner was sleeping.
Hours later, West Richland police found it burning on the 6500 block of Meyers Street about 2 a.m.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
Comments