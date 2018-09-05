A Richland police chase started with a broken taillight. It ended with a broken engine

A Richland man should have done better maintenance on his car before trying to outrun police Tuesday night.
William Roe, 49, was driving on George Washington Way near Columbia Point Drive at 9:10 p.m. when an officer spotted a broken taillight on his Volkswagen Jetta.
When the officer tried stopping him, Roe sped off, said Richland police.
After Roe got onto Interstate 182 crossing the Columbia River into Pasco, the Washington State Patrol and Pasco police joined the chase.
As they approached the Broadmoor Boulevard exit, a piston in the Jetta’s engine punched through the engine block, killing the engine.
The car coasted to a stop and Roe was arrested.
Police said they found a small amount of drugs in the car, and he allegedly admitted to using some before getting behind the wheel.
He was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of eluding, DUI and driving with a suspended license.
Comments