Pickup driver loses his load in the middle of Richland and sends 2 people to the hospital

Police are hunting for a driver whose loose load sent two people to the hospital after it landed on George Washington Way.
A brown pickup dumped debris onto the street shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday and Bertha L. Contreras, 64, of Pasco, slowed her Toyota Yaris to avoid it, the Washington State Patrol. The driver behind her, Kenneth E. Kemp, 59, of Kennewick, wasn’t able to avoid the Yaris, and crashed into it.
Kemp’s Pymouth Voyager Van then hit a Toyota Rav 4, driven by Tobi S. Bisson, 51, of Kennewick.
The brown pickup drove away.
Kemp and his passenger, Novalee R. Kemp, 50, of Kennewick, are at Kadlec Regional Medical Center being evaluated.
