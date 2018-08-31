He got out of the car and started shooting, Kennewick police say. His bail is $100,000

A 21-year-old man is locked up on $100,000 bail for allegedly shooting at a car just moments after getting out of it.
Kendrick D. Serratos fired in the direction of the driver but did not hit him, court documents said.
The Tri-City man was arrested on a nationwide warrant five days after the Aug. 25 incident in east Kennewick.
On Friday, Serratos pleaded innocent in Benton County Superior Court to first-degree assault. Trial is set for mid-October.
Documents state that at 12:57 p.m. last Saturday, Serratos exited a Ford Fusion that was parked in the 200 block of East Sixth Avenue near Layton Park.
Serratos then allegedly pulled a 9mm semi-automatic gun from his pocket and fired three shots at the Ford as it sped away on Sixth toward Washington Street.
Neighbors immediately called 911 to report the gunshots.
Police arrived to find three 9mm Hornady-brand shell casings in the roadway, but no suspect or victim. At that time they didn’t know if anyone had been injured.
A witness informed officers that the shooting had been caught on a nearby surveillance camera.
Police received a copy of the footage, and watched Serratos get into a dark sedan that had custom rims and then drive off eastbound toward Sixth and Beech Street, court documents said. The sedan was registered to Serratos.
In a later search at Serratos’ home, officers found 9mm Hornady ammunition, documents said.
Ahmir Dunn eventually was identified as the driver of the Ford Fusion that was fired upon.
No additional damage or injuries have been reported or discovered, police said.
Serratos was booked into the Benton County jail Thursday evening.
