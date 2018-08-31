Gun tossed from car during Kennewick chase

One man is in custody in connection with a weekend drive-by shooting in Richland.
Details about the drive-by shooting are still not clear, but the investigation led to a home on 19th Avenue in Kennewick, said Sgt. Aaron Clem. Officers were watching when a suspect got into a car and began driving toward Highway 395.
When they tried to stop him, the man took off, leading to a short chase through the city.
As they were chasing the man, he tossed a .22 caliber pistol out of a window. A witness turned the gun over to officers.
Police found the car on the 900 block of North Kellogg Street, and later found the suspect in Lawrence Scott Park.
As officers searched the area, Kennewick police asked Tri-Tech Skills Center to go into lock down. It lasted around five minutes.
Police surrounded a home on 19th Avenue in Kennewick in connection with the chase and a search warrant.
