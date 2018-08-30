She was alone in her Franklin County farmhouse. Then she spotted the armed burglars, police say

It’s still unclear what scared off two armed burglars who tried to break into a rural Franklin County farm house Wednesday morning.
A woman was home alone when she noticed a man and woman trying to get into her home on the 1200 block of Newport Drive. One of them was carrying a gun.
The victim believed the sound of her calling 911 and her husband carried through the door, and they got into a SUV and drove away from the scene, Franklin County sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Bunten said.
As Franklin County deputies were showing up, they spotted a white SUV on Langford Road. Bunten described the stretch as scarcely used, so deputies stopped them.
Deputies arrested Reece Baird, 20, and Jessica Luevanos, 31. They were booked into Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for attempted residential burglary, vehicle prowling and theft.
