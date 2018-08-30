His ‘friend’ punched him in the face. Homeless man lost 8 teeth and got a titanium plate

A homeless man needed to have a titanium plate attached to his jaw after a friend punched him in the face during an argument.
Richard J. Vargas Jr., 46, pleaded innocent Thursday to allegations he beat the man on Aug. 21.
His trial is set for Oct. 22 in Benton County Superior Court on one felony charge of third-degree assault.
According to court documents, Vargas, Edward Casey and a woman recently moved to Richland from Yakima “in order to look for a place to live.”
The trio was staying in a camp behind the Safeway store in Richland, documents said.
Casey reported that while arguing with Vargas, he was punched one time in the face.
When Vargas went to get ice for his friend, Casey left the camp himself, court documents said. He was walking away as some bystanders saw him and called 911 for the injured man.
Casey was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Police were later called to the emergency room.
In an interview with Officer Clinton Armitage while still in the hospital, Casey said the surgery on his mouth also included the removal of eight teeth.
Armitage located Vargas at the homeless camp.
Vargas admitted to hitting Casey, documents said. He was booked into the Benton County jail early Saturday, but was released on his personal recognizance Thursday after his court hearing.
