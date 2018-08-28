He sneaked into a storage facility and attacked a woman, Pasco police say. Now he’s behind bars

Pasco police caught a man they say groped a woman at an Irving Street storage lot.
Hugo Gonzales Orozco, 39, of Pasco, walked into the Keylock Storage around 2:20 p.m. Monday and asked to use the restroom. After the employee let him, he stuck around and made her uncomfortable, said Pasco police Sgt. Dave Allen.
He argued when she asked him to leave but eventually walked out. Minutes later, police said, he crept through a hole in the fence, found the woman and attacked her.
The employee fought off the attack and ran into the office. After locking herself inside, she called 911.
Officer Brad Leininger and police dog Jucon searched the fenced lot and found the hole, but not the suspect.
He was recorded on the storage facility’s video surveillance. When police later got a report of a man bothering employees at KONA radio, they were able to identify Orozco.
He was booked into Franklin County jail for an investigative hold for second-degree burglary.
