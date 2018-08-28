This Kennewick driver’s dash ended with a shock

A suspected drunk driver didn’t win his 200-yard dash from Kennewick police.
Daniel Rice, 29, was driving a Chevy Suburban about 9 a.m. Monday when another driver reported him for driving recklessly, Kennewick police said.
An officer then spotted Rice on Kennewick Avenue, just west of Highway 395, and tried to stop him. He went a block before jumping out of his SUV near Huntington Street.
He ran about 200 yards before officers caught up to him and shocked him with a Taser when he refused to follow commands, said police.
Rice was booked into the Benton County jail on investigation of resisting arrest, driving with a revoked license and three felony warrants.
