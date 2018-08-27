Newlywed couple die in I-82 crash

A couple married just 15 days died Sunday when their pickup rolled on Interstate 82.
Amy Moffat, 28, recently had posted on her Facebook page she “felt like the luckiest girl in the world” along with photos of a Utah mountaintop wedding on Aug. 11 to Stephen Graham, 30.
Moffat, who police listed as a resident of Provo, Utah, was driving the pickup west. She was six miles east of Prosser about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Officials believe she fell asleep and the Ford F150 pickup drifted to the left.
She overcorrected and the pickup rolled, according to police reports.
Both Moffat and her new husband died at the crash scene. They were wearing seatbelts.
Police listed Graham’s hometown as Riverton, Utah.
Moffat had posted a message to her husband on Facebook two days after their wedding.
“Thank you for each and every crazy, beautiful and crazy beautiful moment he have shared up until this point,” she wrote.
The couple planned to have their marriage “sealed” in a temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she wrote.
Moffat worked as a nutritional therapy practitioner. Graham was a photographer, videographer and editor at Deity Components, which makes bicycling racing gear.
