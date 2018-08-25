Good Samaritans helped man out of a Pasco wreck. Then he ran away.

When good Samaritans helped a man out of the wreckage of a flipped GMC, they likely weren’t expecting him to take off from the scene.
The man bashed through a crosswalk sign while rolling his pickup near the intersection of Court Street and 17th Avenue early Saturday morning in Pasco. Witnesses helped the man get out, but he did not stick around to talk to officers.
He was last seen running north on 18th Avenue.
While officers aren’t sure who was behind the wheel, they do know it wasn’t the registered owner, Pasco police said.
No one was hurt in the crash, but the lighted crosswalk sign will likely need to be fixed.
Officers are asking the driver or anyone else with information to get a hold of them at 509-628-0333.
