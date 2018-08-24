Prosser boy brings home meth

A Prosser boy discovered an unusual white crystal in a plastic bag on his way home Thursday evening.
The small flake inside the bag was likely somewhere around the size of a large salt grain, Prosser Officer Jerrica Sparks said. It’s not clear where along the 200 block of Southwest Malibu Drive he found the bag, but he picked it up and took it home around 6 p.m.
When he showed it to his mother, she called police, Prosser police said. A field test later showed it was methamphetamine.
Police searched the area but couldn’t find anyone linked to the bag.
Officers talked to the boy about the danger of drugs and congratulated him for turning the bag over.
