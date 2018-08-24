Woman arrested after stolen car chase through Tri-Cities

Police have a woman in custody after a chase from Richland ended in a Kennewick parking lot Friday.
The car’s owner spotted his white Toyota driving around Richland and reported it to police earlier in the day.
When officers caught up with the car, the woman behind the wheel sped away, said Kennewick police Sgt. Trever Davis.
Richland police were joined by Kennewick officers and Benton County sheriff’s deputies in following the woman as she made her way onto Highway 240 and then Edison Street in Kennewick.
She finally stopped in a Circle K parking lot at the corner of Canal Drive and Edison, where she was arrested about 11 a.m.
Her name was not immediately released.
