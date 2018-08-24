Accused drunk driver crashes through Kennewick roundabout

The roundabout at Columbia Drive and Highway 240 was too much for a suspected drunk driver early Friday.
Washington State Patrol investigators said Laurie M. Vanvleck, 24, of Kennewick, was drunk when she sped into the Columbia Drive exit on Highway 240 in her Kia Rio at midnight.
She ended up barreling through a small retaining wall before stopping in the median.
Vanvleck suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and she was initially taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, Kennewick police said. She was later transferred to another hospital.
The Washington State Patrol cited her for DUI.
Comments