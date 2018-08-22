A man sliced 41 golf cart tires in 4 minutes at this Kennewick course

A vandal slashed 41 golf cart tires in the dead of night Tuesday at Canyon Lakes golf course.
Kennewick police are looking for the man who sneaked into a storage unit around 2:45 a.m. and started cutting up the tires of the carts inside.
While he was caught on camera, the image is not clear. He wrapped up his handiwork in minutes.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477, or by going to the organization’s website. Crime Stoppers offers an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
