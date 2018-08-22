Crime

Liberty Christian locked down after disturbance in Richland

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

August 22, 2018 08:51 AM

Richland, WA

One man was arrested after a short police standoff in Richland.

Officers surrounded a home on Sacramento Boulevard Wednesday morning after a domestic disturbance.

Details about what occurred at the home are still coming in, but officers surrounded a home in Richland for about an hour. Richland police asked for help from on-duty Tri-City Regional SWAT team members.

Officers found and arrested a man that was hiding behind a shed in the backyard.

Liberty Christian School employees were asked to lock their doors for about 40 minutes. Classes at the school begin next week.

Check back for updates.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402; Twitter: @cameroncprobert

  Comments  