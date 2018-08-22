Liberty Christian locked down after disturbance in Richland

One man was arrested after a short police standoff in Richland.
Officers surrounded a home on Sacramento Boulevard Wednesday morning after a domestic disturbance.
Details about what occurred at the home are still coming in, but officers surrounded a home in Richland for about an hour. Richland police asked for help from on-duty Tri-City Regional SWAT team members.
Officers found and arrested a man that was hiding behind a shed in the backyard.
Liberty Christian School employees were asked to lock their doors for about 40 minutes. Classes at the school begin next week.
Check back for updates.
Comments