2 boys joyriding in West Richland brought home by their moms

Two 12-year-old boys got caught after taking a relative’s pickup to a West Richland park.
The boys swiped the keys to their grandfather’s Nissan pickup around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday and drove it about a mile to Flat Top Park, said Sgt. Terry Boehmler.
An officer saw the truck at the park in the middle of the night and stopped to check it out.
The officer found the two boys inside.
The grandfather and the two boys’ mothers didn’t know they had left the house. Officers waited for the moms to come pick up their kids.
