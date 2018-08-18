Witnesses said he attacked a woman in his car. Kennewick police caught up with him at home

Kennewick police arrested a man after he allegedly attacked a woman multiple times in public.
Three people called 911 after spotting Travis Gabbert, 37, of Kennewick, hitting a woman while they rode in a black car on Highway 395 and in the residential neighborhoods near 10th Avenue, said Sgt. Chris Littrell. As he was attacking the woman, witnesses saw him break the windshield.
Some witnesses reported the car was moving at the time. Others saw them stopped and outside of the car.
The car was gone when police arrived, but one of the witnesses gave officers information leading them to a home on John Day Avenue, where they found the car.
After getting a search warrant, police found Gabbert and the woman inside.
He was arrested for domestic violence assault.
