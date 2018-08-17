Benton City man charged with hitting, spanking grandson with vacuum cord

An 85-year-old Benton City man is charged with abusing his young grandson with a vacuum cord because he claims the boy is out of control.
Santiago S. Ayala pleaded innocent this week in Benton County Superior Court to third-degree assault of a child.
Trial is scheduled Nov. 5.
The 7-year-old boy’s other grandfather contacted sheriff’s deputies April 7 to say he’d just picked up his grandson from a Benton City home after getting a call that the boy had been beaten up.
The boy said he’d been hit multiple times by Ayala, including being spanked with a vacuum cord, court documents show.
Deputy Randy Loyd observed a large mark across the boy’s face, traveling through his eye, along with a mark on his cheek, a large mark on his thigh, smaller marks on his butt and lower back, and small cuts on his neck, documents said.
When questioned by another deputy, Ayala said he tried to discipline his grandson and “grabbed the first thing he could, which was a vacuum cord.” He reportedly admitted striking the boy several times.
The charge alleges criminal negligence in causing bodily harm.
Ayala is out of custody on his personal recognizance.
