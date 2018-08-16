He tried to run from Pasco cops — then nearly ran himself over

A Pasco man driving with a suspended driver’s license nearly ran himself over trying to get away police early Wednesday.
Rosalio L. Alcarzar, Jr., 22, was reportedly driving a Honda Accord recklessly in the area of Oregon Avenue and A Street at 4:30 a.m., when he caught the attention of Officer Matt Griffin.
When the Griffin signaled him to stop, Alcarzar had other ideas.
He led him and other officers on a short chase that ended at the intersection of Owen Avenue and Helena Street. That’s where he jumped from the moving car and barely avoided being hit by his car as he scrambled into a nearby alley, said police.
Police found and booked Alcarzar into the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for attempting to elude police.
The police department’s Facebook post reminds drivers: Stop making it worse. Getting caught recklessly driving with a suspended license might land a person in jail, but it also might mean a pair of citations. Either way it means an easier release then adding a felony.
“No matter how bad things are, there is always a way to make it worse,” police said. “Don’t do that. Stop making it worse.”
Comments