A Kennewick argument with sprinklers ends in gunshots

An argument between Kennewick neighbors ended with gunshots and police Tuesday afternoon.
The fight started shortly before 6 p.m. in the 200 block of South Jefferson Street. While it’s unclear what began the disagreement, the neighbors began with aiming their sprinklers over the fence.
Then they began throwing things.
Finally Robert Morrison, 38, went inside the home he was at, got a handgun and fired several times into the air, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
Morrison’s neighbor went inside and called 911.
Officers surrounded the home where Morrison had been and evacuated neighbors.
After trying for more than an hour to get Morrison to come out, police figured he had left.
No one was hurt and no property was reported damaged.
Police are still looking for Morrison. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333.
