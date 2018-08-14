U.S. Marshals are looking for this Kennewick sex offender

Police are looking for a sex offender with a history of failing to register.
The U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force says Randall S. Nordblad-Jones, 20, is wanted for not registering as a sex offender and escaping community custody.
Nordblad-Jones has a history of not keeping up with probation officers after a 2015 conviction for second-degree rape of a child. He’s already been convicted once before of not registering as a sex offender.
Kennewick police caught up with him last year after he broke into a church to sleep.
He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 105 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. He has a scar under his right eye.
Anyone with information about where he is can contact Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip at tricitiescrimestoppers.org.
