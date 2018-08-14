Farmworker threatened to kill 3 co-workers, deputies say

A 26-year-old farmworker reportedly was highly intoxicated when he grabbed a large kitchen knife and threatened to kill three men.
Francisco Javier Lopez Cruz was arrested overnight Sunday after Franklin County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Zirkle Fruit Company apartments east of Pasco.
During a hearing this week, a Superior Court judge found probable cause to hold Lopez Cruz on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief. Bail was set at $5,000.
Deputies responded at 11:15 p.m. to 1420 Martindale Road for reports of a man who had been “aggressive” with others earlier in the night, and was running around with a knife.
A security officer for Zirkle Fruit showed deputies Lopez Cruz’s passport, showing his name and picture, as the suspect in the fight.
Three co-workers, 24 to 36, said Lopez Cruz had come into their apartment, kicked a hole in the wall and grabbed the knife after making a derogatory comment about one of them.
That man ran out of the apartment and held the door closed, while Lopez Cruz repeatedly kicked it, trying to open it, court documents said.
Lopez Cruz was later found behind another nearby apartment building.
The knife, which was identified by the men, was found near the front door of that building, documents said.
Two of his co-workers later changed their story to say he had pointed the knife at them, but did not make comments about killing them, court documents said.
However, both said they had been scared for their lives and that Lopez Cruz made a stabbing motion while holding the knife, documents said. No one was injured.
