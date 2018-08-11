Investigation continuing after fire threatened Richland homes

It’s still not clear what sparked a blaze next to the Washington Square Apartments Friday night.
Firefighters were called to the scene on the 2400 block of George Washington Way at 10:54 p.m. where a fire was burning along 100 feet of fence in the lot next to the Washington Square Apartments.
Agencies began working to protect the nearby apartment complex. Flames did cause some minor damage to a shot, but never reached the apartments, Richland Battalion Chief Brenda Rodgers said.
While firefighters worked residents of the building closest to the fire collected belongings and pets and left the area.
Richland, Kennewick, Pasco and Hanford fire departments, along with Benton County fire districts 1, 2 and 4 helped bring the blaze under control by 12:32 a.m.
About 20 acres was scorched by the fire.
Rodgers said the fire highlights the need to create a distance between homes and flammable vegetation. In this case, firefighters were able to stop the fire before it got to the house, but the vegetation came right up to the property.
The property owners planned to work with the owners of the vacant lot, Washington State University, to maintain the distance between the properties.
