Kennewick panhandler drops pants in alcohol-fueled rant

A 70-year-old panhandler was tired of being ignored Wednesday, so he upped his game by stripping down.
Passersby weren’t giving Alan Reukauf anything as he walked a parking lot on the 700 block of Columbia Center Boulevard in the 100-degree heat, Kennewick police said.
Officers said Reukauf was drunk. After several more people refused to give him anything, he started yelling and dropped his pants.
Police found Reukauf after witnesses called 911 to report him.
He was booked into the Benton County jail for indecent exposure.
