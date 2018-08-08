Man gropes Richland jogger on popular trail

Police say a jogger was groped Sunday morning during a run on the Richland Riverfront Trail.
The victim was crossing behind Shilo Inn at 6 a.m., when the man, dressed in a ski mask, a black hooded jacket, and camo pants sneaked up behind her, police said.
He grabbed her, then apologized and ran away.
The woman was wearing her headphones at the time.
The man was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
