Benton City fugitive caught after Crime Stoppers tip

A fugitive hiding in a Benton City home was caught with the help of a Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers tip.
Charles Thomas Smith, 27, had six warrants, most recently for stealing a gun.
Deputies received a tip Tuesday that he was staying at a home on the 1700 block of West Acord Road. When they showed up, they found Brie Ann Dodson, 20.
Dodson said Smith was not at the house, and after deputies tried multiple times to get him to come out, they got a warrant to go inside.
After a few minutes of calling for him through the loudspeaker, Smith came out and was arrested.
Dodson also was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of obstructing officers and rendering criminal assistance.
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers offers an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of someone wanted by police. People can call 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477 to give a tip. Callers can remain anonymous.
