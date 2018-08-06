They were seen skinny dipping and having sex at a Richland park. The attack came next

A Pasco couple pleaded innocent Monday to allegations they attacked a bicyclist who saw them skinny dipping at Columbia Point Marina and later having sex on a bench.
Whitney R. Abbott and Sergio Rodriguez-Topete are charged in the July 31 attack that left the victim, Crystal Davison, thinking she “was done,” according to court documents.
Davison never lost consciousness but said it was hard to breathe when Abbott straddled her chest and tried to strangle her, documents said.
In her own Facebook post, Davison talked about being “brutally attacked” and fighting for her life.
“The worst part to me is that numerous people heard me scream for help and no one called the police ...,” she wrote. “I’m very upset that an area I’ve always considered very safe is now no longer on my list of safe places. ... These people are very bad people.”
Abbott, 18, is charged in Benton County Superior Court with fourth-degree assault.
Rodriguez-Topete, 26, is charged with first-degree theft, for allegedly taking Davison’s iPhone and throwing it into a nearby field.
The two have Oct. 1 trial dates, and are being held on $10,000 bail each.
Davison told police that she parked at the Richland marina to go on a bike ride. When she started, she noticed a man and a woman in the river and believed they were skinny dipping because the woman was naked, court documents said.
She rode north along the river and after a while returned to her car in the marina parking lot.
Davison was putting the bike on her car rack when she spotted a man and woman in a sex act on a picnic bench near the gazebo, documents said. She decided to take a picture of the license plate on the couple’s car parked next to her.
Davison reportedly had just pulled out her iPhone when Rodriguez-Topete walked up and questioned why she was photographing his Suzuki Swift.
She tried to call 911, but court documents are not clear what happened if the call went through.
She told Rodriguez-Topete that she was in a public place and could take a picture of whatever she wanted, and that is when he allegedly slapped the phone out of her hand and took it.
Davison later told police she followed him, demanding her phone back. That’s when Abbott shoved or hit her on the shoulder, court documents said.
Davison said she punched Abbott as she came toward her again. Abbott tackled Davison, documents said.
Davison said she tried to get back up on her feet, but Abbott allegedly hit her several times in the face before getting on her chest and grabbing her neck.
“I thought this was it, I was done,” Davison told officers.
Rodriguez-Topete told Abbott to let go, court documents said. Davison was told her phone was in a field, documents said.
Rodriguez-Topete and Abbott drove off. Davison drove to a nearby hotel to ask for help.
Richland police got the call just before 10 p.m. Davison “was crying, the left side of her face was red, and she had tree, grass and dirt particles on her pants and shirt,” court documents said.
The suspects’ descriptions were posted on the Richland Police Department’s Facebook page that night, and Pasco police later got a tip about the couple, documents said.
Officers stopped a Suzuki Swift with Rodriguez-Topete and Abbott inside, and Richland police arrested them.
