A Prosser Chihuahua’s bite was worse than his bark, said the burglar

A Prosser man showed why claiming to be a cop isn’t the best idea, said police.
Prosser police alleged Luis Gonzalez-Fajardo, 29, kicked down the door of a Paterson Road home Saturday because he was after someone’s bicycle.
The upset Chihuahua inside “fulfilled his puppy dreams of being a K9 and bit the suspect,” police said on a Facebook post.
Officers found Gonzalez-Fajardo walking nearby, and he claimed he was “an officer of the law” and refused to listen to them.
They ordered him to show his hands, but he instead reached for knives in his pockets, said Prosser Officer Jerrica Sparks.
Two officers grabbed and handcuffed Gonzalez-Fajardo and arrested him, she said.
Police had his dog bite checked at Prosser Memorial Hospital before taking him to the Benton County jail in Kennewick.
During the drive, Gonzalez-Fajardo allegedly asked the officer if he would trade for his patrol rifle “so he could shoot random occupants driving along the freeway,” police said.
When the officers refused, Gonzalez-Fajardo allegedly began kicking and ramming his shoulder into the patrol car’s plastic partition.
He was booked on investigation of second-degree burglary.
