2 young Tri-Citians in critical condition after rollover

A crash early Friday south of Mattawa left two young Tri-City men in critical condition at a Richland hospital.
The Washington State Patrol said five people — all age 21 or 22 — were in a 2013 Kia Rio when it rolled several times on Highway 243 at 3:40 a.m.
All but the driver were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
The driver, Ryan Woodall, 21, of Kennewick, was not hurt, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Carson Wenner, 22, and Christian M. Carman, 21, both of Kennewick, were in critical condition Friday evening, according to Kadlec.
No information was immediately available on the condition of the two other passengers, Aubrey Aliment, 21, of Kennewick, and Zachary Spitzauer, 21, of Richland.
The WSP reported that Aliment was not wearing a seat belt. Whether anyone else in the car was wearing a seat belt was not known, said the report.
Woodall was driving south about 7 miles south of Mattawa when his car crossed the center line into the northbound ditch, according to police reports.
He overcorrected back into the northbound lane, before his car rolled, coming to rest in the northbound ditch, said WSP.
He will be cited for first-degree negligent driving.
